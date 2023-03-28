Greg Bonner

Kearney resident, 72

KEARNEY - Greg Bonner, 72, of Kearney passed away on Friday, March 24, 2023, at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

Greg was born October 21, 1950, in Hastings, Nebraska to Robert and Alice (Scism) Bonner. The youngest of three children, he was raised in Holdrege, Nebraska and graduated from Holdrege High School with the Class of 1969. Shortly after high school, he joined the Army National Guard and served as a Tank Commander until being honorably discharged in 1976. On October 23, 1971, he was united in marriage to Linda Reed in Lexington, Nebraska. The couple welcomed two sons, Kent in 1973 and Shane in 1974.

Greg was a master of craft and developed his versatile skillset through many occupational and managerial endeavors over the course of his career. He founded Bonner Welding in the 1970's and became an owner-operator for Bonner Transportation in the 1980's and 1990's. He later returned to his interest in welding, earned several certifications, and demonstrated his expertise at Nebraska Boiler and the Steamfitters Local Union No. 464 in Omaha, Nebraska. He retired in 2014 due to personal health issues.

Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Kent (Dawn) Bonner of Alexandria, Virginia, and Shane (Kelly) Bonner of Kearney; grandchildren, Mason Bonner, Lauren Bonner, Griffin Bonner, Tre (Mallory) Ostergard and Chase (Kayla) Ostergard; great grandchildren, Carson Daley, Meredith Ostergard and Banks Ostergard; as well as several nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

A private memorial service for the family will be planned for a later date. Should you feel so inclined, memorials are suggested to the American Lung Association and condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.

Greg was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Bob Bonner, his sister, Bonnie Johnston, and the mother of his children, Linda Bonner.