Grace Faw

Arapahoe resident, 96

HOLDREGE - Grace Casteel Faw, age 96, of Arapahoe, Nebraska passed away on Monday, August 14, 2023, at the Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege, Nebraska. Grace was born on May 6, 1927, at Loup City, Nebraska to William J. Casteel and Irma O. (Conrad) Casteel.

She grew up in Crete, Nebraska and graduated from Crete High school in 1944. Grace married Calvin H. Faw on February 19, 1949, in Crete, Nebraska. She and Calvin made their home in Arapahoe, Nebraska, where they were long-time members of St. Paul's Episcopal Church. Grace embraced the people of Arapahoe and Furnas County. She served as the Furnas County Treasurer for 32 years. Grace volunteered for many community projects and held the Arapahoe Public Library and Arapahoe Public School very dear to her heart. She was instrumental in helping launch the library project.

She is survived by her children, Patti Horn and her husband Charles of Mount Vernon, Washington; daughter Christine Urbom and her husband David of Arapahoe, Nebraska, and son Matthew Faw and his wife Jeanene of Arapahoe. She is also survived by grandchildren, Michael Horn, Samuel Horn, Erin Urbom, Jonathan Urbom, Sarah Urbom Maaske, and great-grandchildren Lila Grace Horn, Kaden Horn, Maclane Watson, Liam Lambert, Henry Urbom, Theodore Urbom, Jack Urbom, Harper Grace Maaske and Benson Maaske. Other survivors are her sister, Carol Ator of Crete, Nebraska; and sister-in-law, Carol Dee Ziebell of Cozad, Nebraska

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Calvin Faw, her sisters Marian Kastler and Dorothy Shaw.

Viewing and visitation will be Friday, August 18, 2023, from 4-6 p.m. at Garey Funeral Chapel, 652 Main Street, Arapahoe, Nebraska. Funeral services will be Saturday, August 19, 2023, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Arapahoe at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. James Moshier, officiating. Burial will follow at Arapahoe Cemetery, Arapahoe, Nebraska. Garey Funeral Home of Arapahoe, Nebraska is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences and personal reflections may be left at gareyfuneralhome.com.