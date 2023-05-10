Gloria Schmidt
Gibbon resident, 84
KEARNEY - Gloria Schmidt, 84, of Gibbon, died May 6, 2023 at Mt. Carmel Home Keens Memorial in Kearney. Funeral services will be 10:00 am, May 12, 2023 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services with Pastor Dean Pofahl officiating. The burial will follow the service at the Riverton Cemetery. The visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.
Gloria was born August 14, 1938 in Oberlin, Kansas to Eustace and Ruth (Wilcoxon) Jennings. She graduated from Franklin High School in 1956.
Gloria married Bill Schmidt on January 10, 1969 in Red Cloud, Nebraska. They moved to Kearney in the early 1970s. Gloria worked as a cashier at Kaufmann-Wernert Department Store, McDonald's, and Payless Shoe store. She enjoyed reading and taking care of her cats and dogs.
Gloria is survived by her husband Bill Schmidt of Gibbon; sons, Daniel Schmidt of Gibbon, David Schmidt; daughter, Vicky and John Moats of Wolbach, NE; brother, Terry Jennings of Knoxville, IA.
Gloria was preceded in death by her daughter Peggy Sue Lake, parents Eustace and Ruth Jennings, and brothers Keith and Dwight Jennings.