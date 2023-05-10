KEARNEY - Gloria Schmidt, 84, of Gibbon, died May 6, 2023 at Mt. Carmel Home Keens Memorial in Kearney. Funeral services will be 10:00 am, May 12, 2023 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services with Pastor Dean Pofahl officiating. The burial will follow the service at the Riverton Cemetery. The visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.