Gloria ‘Jean' Hutton

Holdrege resident, 79

HOLDREGE — Gloria “Jean” Hutton, 79, of Holdrege, passed away after a courageous battle with pulmonary fibrosis, on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at her home in Holdrege.

A family inurnment will be held at a later date at the Central City Cemetery in Central City. The family is honoring Jean's wish for cremation.

The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of arrangements.

Jean was born in Omaha on Oct. 24, 1943 to Marion and Gwendolyn (Willeman) Ryan.

On Feb. 14, 1986, Jean married Larry Hutton.

Jean is survived by her husband, Larry Hutton of Holdrege; two daughters and one grandson: Kelly Codner and her son Jake Nelson, of Cortez, Colorado and Traci Codner-Rumschlag of Chicago, Illinois; one brother, Chuck Ryan of Central City; one sister, Marilyn Thompson of Holdrege.