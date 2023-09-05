Glenwood L. Einspahr, 92, of Boonville, MO passed away August 24, 2023. Services will be held at Howard Funeral Home in Boonville on Saturday, September 9, with visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. and service at 11 a.m. There will be a private family burial. Glenwood was born to Clinton and Jennie (Wolzen) Einspahr on November 1, 1930 at their home south of Hildreth, Nebraska. He graduated from Hildreth High School in 1950. He attended the University of Nebraska for one year before he enlisted in the United States Air Force, where he served three years. He returned to Kearney State College and obtained a degree in Physical Education. Glenwood was an incredible athlete in several high school sports, including basketball and track. A “basketball ace”, he was All-Class All-State in 1949 and 1950. He led the Hildreth Greyhounds to an undefeated State Championship in 1949, scoring a state record 34 points in the quarterfinal win. A one-man team competing without a coach, he won the 100 and 220 yard dashes and the long jump to score enough points to give Hildreth the Class D team Nebraska State Co-Championship in 1950. He played football and participated in indoor track while in college at the University of Nebraska. He also played football while he served in the Air Force at Bangor Maine. When he returned to college after the service, he played basketball at Kearney State College. He was inducted into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2020. He married Eloise Einspahr on October 25, 1953. They were married for 67 years before her death in 2021. After college he was employed at the Nebraska Boys Training School in Kearney, Nebraska as a teacher, athletic director, coach, and administrator. He moved his family to Boonville, MO in 1969 to work as Assistant Superintendent at the Missouri Training School for Boys. He later worked in St. Louis and Poplar Bluff for the Missouri Division of Youth Services before returning to Boonville for retirement. Glenwood served 12 years on the Boonville, Missouri City Council. Survivors include children Berdon Einspahr (Suzanne), Delene Mitchell (Doug), Blaine Einspahr (Randa Rawlins), Britt Einspahr and Brock Einspahr, grandchildren including Ashley, Mason, Kristan, Alana, Liam, Trent, Taylor, Laynie and Ethan, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, sister Germaine and brothers Dallas and Glendel. The family would like to acknowledge Cleo Gannaway, who cared for “Pops” for the last year. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be to made Autism Speaks, autismspeaks.org. Online condolences may be left at: www.howardfh.com