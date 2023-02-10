Glenola Kleckner

Kearney resident, 94

KEARNEY - Glenola Kleckner, 94 of Kearney passed away Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at Cambridge Court in Kearney.

Funeral services will be 11:00 am Saturday, February 11, 2023 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney with Pastor Spencer Parrish officiating.

A lunch will follow at the funeral home before the interment at Box Elder Cemetery near Cumro, NE.

Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to First Baptist Church of Kearney, Homeward Trail Bible Camp and Calvary Baptist. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com.

Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.