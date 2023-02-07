Glenola Kleckner

Kearney resident, 94

KEARNEY - Glenola Kleckner, 94, of Kearney passed away Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at Cambridge Court in Kearney.

Funeral services will be 11:00 am Saturday, February 11, 2023 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney with Pastor Spencer Parrish officiating.

A lunch will follow at the funeral home before the interment at Box Elder Cemetery near Cumro, NE. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Glenola was born to Glen R. and Alice (Boyd) Day on June 29, 1928 north of Miller, Nebraska in a sod house. At a young age they moved to rural Custer County. Glenola was baptized in the Christian faith as a teenager in the Loup River north of Miller, Ne by the Reverend Arthur Murdock. After high school Glenola attended Kearney State College receiving her teaching certificate and then taught in rural school in Custer County and continued teaching class one school for four more years.

On February 12, 1947, she married Lawrence Weldon Kleckner and moved to a farm north of Weldon's parents and across the road from her parents, where they lived for nearly 50 years before moving to Kearney because of Weldon's illness. Weldon and Glenola attended Mt. Zion S.S and after it closed they attended Burr Oak church until their move to Kearney in 1997 and then attended the First Baptist Church of Kearney.

She is survived by brother-in-law Richard (Arlys) Kleckner of Kearney and many dear nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers and spouses Billy B. (LaVonne) Day and Donald F. (Patricia) Day and Bobby, her baby brother who died at an early age with typhoid fever and sister – in-law Ladine (Merle) VanZandt and great niece Gayle VanZandt.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to First Baptist Church of Kearney, Homeward Trail Bible Camp and Calvary Baptist.

