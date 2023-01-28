Glenn Sawyer

Mason City resident, 78

KEARNEY — Glenn Laverne Sawyer, 78, of Mason City passed away January 24, 2023, surrounded by loved ones at Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, NE.

Funeral services will be Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 10:30 am at the Homeward Trail Bible Camp at Mason City, NE with Pastor Scott Harvey officiating.

Burial will be in the Mason City Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Homeward Trail Bible Camp.

A visitation will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023, family greeting 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow.

Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be left at www.govierbrothers.com.

Glenn Laverne Sawyer was born on September 23, 1944, to Ralph and Mary (Vore) Sawyer.

He was united in marriage to Marilyn Tyma on January 27, 1973. She preceded him in death.

He is survived by his children Beth (Craig) Schuler and their children Brenna, Everett, Joseph. His son Scott (Arlene) Sawyer and their children Michelle and Maddison. His youngest son Kurt (Kalla) Sawyer and their children Lauren and Morgan. Other survivors include brother Kay (Della) Sawyer, sister Carol (Garry) Squier, sisters-in-law Karen Sawyer and Ruth and Judy Tyma. As well as many nieces, nephews, and loved ones.