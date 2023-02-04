Glenda Schmitz

Kearney resident, 74

KEARNEY — Glenda K. Schmitz, 74, of Kearney, passed away after a hard fought battle with cancer on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney. Father Joe Hannappel will celebrate and burial will be at Kearney Cemetery. Visitation with family will be on Monday, February 6, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney and also 1 hour prior to the mass at the church on Tuesday. Memorials are suggested to the Peterson Senior Center in Kearney. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride and Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of the arrangements.

Glenda was born on February 23, 1948 in Kearney, NE to Francis and Thelma (Jameson) Fellows. She grew up in Amherst and graduated with the class of 1966. She married Gerald “Jerry” Schmitz on December 11, 1965 in Eddyville, NE. Glenda worked as a bookkeeper for Redman's Shoes in Kearney for 27 years. She enjoyed bowling and was a member of the Kearney Women's Bowling Hall of Fame, traveling (especially to Hawaii), attending her grandchildren and great grandchildren's activities, bingo and playing cards. She was known for her holiday candies that she enjoyed sharing with family and friends and also baking special treats for the Senior Center Pinochle tournaments.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry of Kearney; daughters, Tracy and Neal Hubbard of Elm Creek, Tina and Tim Topil of Lincoln; son, Jeffrey Schmitz of Lincoln; siblings, Gordon and Jodi Fellows of Overland Park, KS, Larry Wick of Omaha, NE, Gaylene and Rod Else of Brighton, CO, Geraldine and Reno Bamford II of Roca, NE, Garth Fellows of Kearney and Gretchen and Brad Ryan of Waverly, NE; grandchildren, Ashley and Jared Kral, Michaela and Steven Myers, Whitney Hubbard, Wyatt Hubbard, Braden Topil, Trista Topil, Carson Topil, Nina Schmitz, Keaghan Schmitz; great grandchildren, Owen, Hattie, Georgia & Ian Kral, Jaxyn, Jaelynn, Kashtyn and Landyn Myers, Beckham Johnson, Adam Topil; many other extended family and friends.

Glenda was preceded in death by her parents; in-laws, Henry and Rose Schmitz; sand ister, Gloria Wick.