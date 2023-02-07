Glenda Schmitz,

Kearney resident, 74

KEARENEY - Glenda K. Schmitz, 74, of Kearney, passed away after a hard fought battle with cancer on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney. Father Joe Hannappel will celebrate and burial will be at Kearney Cemetery.

Visitation with family will be on Monday, February 6, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney and also 1 hour prior to the mass at the church on Tuesday.

Memorials are suggested to the Peterson Senior Center in Kearney.

