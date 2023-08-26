Glenda Debban

Kearney resident, 81

KEARNEY - Glenda Kay Debban, 81, of Kearney, Nebraska, passed away on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at home with her loving family by her side.

She was born on September 7, 1941, in Cozad, Nebraska, to William D. and Doris Ora (Peden) Armagost.

On October 15, 1960, Glenda married Kermit Debban in Cozad, Nebraska..

Survivors include her husband of almost 63 years, Kermit Debban of Kearney; daughters, Brenda (Tracy) Wolf of Lexington, DeeDee Debban of Kearney, and Kandee Nourse of Greeley, Colorado; beloved pup, Kaden; brothers, Delmar Armagost of Cozad, Jerry (Cherie) Armagost of Cozad, and William D. (Doris) Armagost of Lexington; grandchildren, Amanda (Ryan) Koch of Seward, Nebraska, Abby (Joshua) Johnson of Kearney, Brody Jackson of Greeley, Colorado, and Logan Jackson and his fiancée, Amalia Foy, of Asheville, North Carolina, great-grandchildren, Lavinia, Tyler, Ezra, Elias and Baby Girl Johnson due in October; as well as numerous cherished and beloved nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her in-laws, Marvin and Elsie Debban; her brother, Dennis Armagost; sisters, Pamela Armagost and Darla Dunn; sister-in-law, Sharon Armagost and son-in-law, Eric Nourse.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, with family receiving guests from 5-7 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington. Funeral Services will be Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at the Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Kearney, Nebraska with Pastor Tim Barone, officiating. The family is requesting all guests dress in casual attire.

Burial will be held at the Kearney Cemetery. Memorials are kindly suggested to Tabitha House Hospice. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is assisting the family. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com.