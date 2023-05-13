Glen Vannier

Kearney resident, 95

KEARNEY - On October 26, 2022, Glen Dale Vannier went to his Heavenly Father. Glen was surrounded by family and friends at his home in Kearney. Memorial Services will be 2 p.m., Thursday, May 25, 2023, at the First United Methodist Church in Kearney.

Glen was born February 1, 1927, to Dora Matilda (Casper) and John Harry Vannier on the family farm in Hildreth. Glen met his wife June Zimmerman at a dance at Nebraska State Teachers College, and they were married on June 18, 1950. They had two children, David and Barbara.

Glen is survived by two children David (Lois) and Barbara, two grandchildren Mickie and Jennifer, a sister Verna, nephews and nieces. Glen was a husband of almost 65 years, a beloved father and grandfather. His greatest joys were his family, teaching and coaching. He loved seeing or hearing from former students.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to American Cancer Society. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.