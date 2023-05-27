Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Glen Powell

Kearney resident, 74

KEARNEY - Glen Powell, 74, of Kearney passed away Thursday, May 18, 2023 at his home surrounded by family. Memorial services were Friday, May 26, 2023 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney. Visitation was prior to the service at the funeral home. Inurnment was at Kearney Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Dobytown Kiwanis Backpack Program or to Kearney Literacy Council. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services were entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.

Glen Huel Powell was born February 9, 1949 in Chicago, IL to Huel and Betty Jane (Edwards) Powell. He received his bacherlor and master degrees from Southwest Missouri State and later earned his PhD. From the University of Georgia. Glen was employed as a Professor of Education at Kearney State College/UNK from 1979-2012. While there, he was active in many things including Faculty Senate President and was awarded the prestigious Pratt Heins Service Award. Glen was also active in the community with Dobytown Kiwanis where he served as Lt. Governor, and Teammates Mentoring Program.

Glen enjoyed golfing. He volunteered at the Children's Museum and Classic Car Collection. He also loved to run and completed many road races.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Mary “Luzy” Powell of Kearney; sons, Jay (Esther) Powell of Framingham, MA and Scott Powell of Bothell, WA; grandchildren, Andrew, Ben and Beth Powell; brother, Chuck Powell; as well as many extended family and friends.

Glen was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jay and Ethel Buente; and half brothers, Ken and Lee Sullivan.