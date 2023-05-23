KEARNEY - Glen Powell, 74, of Kearney passed away Thursday, May 18, 2023 at his home surrounded by family. Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 26, 2023 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Inurnment will take place at Kearney Cemetery.