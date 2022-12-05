Glen Leckner

Holdrege resident, 37

HOLDREGE — Glen J. Leckner, 37 years of age, of Holdrege, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at his home in Holdrege.

A memorial service will bed on Friday, December 9, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege, Nebraska, with Mr. Jeff Harper officiating.

There will be no visitation, viewing, or memorial booking the evening prior to the service. The family has honored his wish for cremation.

Glen was born on December 28, 1984 in Lyons, Kansas, the eldest of two children born to Laurence and Linda (Kilgore) Leckner.

Glen is survived by his mother, Linda Bastow of Holdrege; sister, Junell Typer and her husband, David of Holdrege; his three children: Halle, Laurence, and Mason; along with many nieces, nephews, other extended family members and friends.

The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.