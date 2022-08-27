‘Gert' Betzold

Kearney resident, 78

KEARNEY — Gertrude “Gert” Betzold, 78, of Kearney died Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family.

A Funeral Mass will be 10:30 am. Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 at St. James Catholic Church with Father Joe Hannappel officiating.

Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31 at the church followed by a 7 p.m. Vigil/Prayer Service.

O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

Survivor include her children, Thomas Betzold, Jr., Marvin “Teddy” Betzold, Tamara Lawter, Robert Betzold, and Richard Betzold; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three brothers; and three sisters.

Visit osrfh.com for full obituary and to leave condolences.