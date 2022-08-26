'Gert' Betzold

Kearney resident, 78

KEARNEY — Gertrude “Gert” Betzold, 78, of Kearney died Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.

A funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1 at St. James Catholic Church with Father Joe Hannappel officiating.

Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31 at the church followed by a 7 p.m. vigil/prayer service.

Memorials are suggested to Aseracare Hospice.

Visit osrfh.com to send condolences.

O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.