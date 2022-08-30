 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gertrude 'Gert' Betzold

‘Gert' Betzold

Kearney resident, 78

KEARNEY — Gertrude “Gert” E. Betzold, 78, of Kearney died Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at her home in Kearney surrounded by her family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1 at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney with Father Joe Hannappel officiating.

Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31 at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney with a Vigilrayer Service beginning at 7 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to Amedisys Foundation for AseraCare Hospice of Kearney.

Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.

O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

