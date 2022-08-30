Gertrude 'Gert' Betzold

‘Gert' Betzold
Kearney resident, 78
KEARNEY — Gertrude “Gert” E. Betzold, 78, of Kearney died Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at her home in Kearney surrounded by her family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1 at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney with Father Joe Hannappel officiating.
Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31 at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney with a Vigilrayer Service beginning at 7 p.m.
Memorials are suggested to Amedisys Foundation for AseraCare Hospice of Kearney.
Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.
O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.