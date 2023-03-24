Geraldine ‘Geri' A. Hazzard

Kearney resident, 100

KEARNEY - Geraldine “Geri” A. Hazzard, 100, of Kearney, passed away Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Brookdale Kearney Northridge.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, March 27, 2023 at Kearney First Baptist Church with Pastor Sean Dougherty officiating. Burial will follow at the Kearney Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home.

Memorials are suggested to Kearney First Baptist Church. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services are in charge of arrangements.