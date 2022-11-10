 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Geraldine 'Gerry' Humphries

Geraldine “Gerry” Humphries

Holdrege resident, 83

HOLDREGE — Geraldine Fae “Gerry” Humphries, 83, of Holdrege, died on November 3, 2022, at Christian Homes Care Community in Holdrege.

Celebration of life services will be 11 a.m. onSaturday, Nov. 26 at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege with Pastor Daren Popple officiating.

Private family inurnment will be held in the Immanuel Cemetery in rural Harlan County prior to the services.

A memorial book signing will be from 5-8 p.m. onFriday, Nov. 25 with family greeting friends from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.

Gerry was born near Cambridge, Nebraska on Jan. 27, 1939, to Glenn and Frances (Kimmel) Lamb.

On Feb. 4, 1962, she married Dean Humphries. He preceeded her in death.

Survivors include two daughters, Julie Stuart of Beatrice and Lori Watson of Holdrege; one son, Randall Humphries of Bellevue; sisters, Karene Dallman of Lincoln and Kathryn James and of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

