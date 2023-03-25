Geraldine ‘Geri' A. Hazzard

Kearney resident, 100

KEARNEY - Geraldine "Geri" A. Hazzard, 100, of Kearney, passed away Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Brookdale Kearney Northridge.

Geraldine “Geri” (Robbins) Hazzard was born August 12, 1922 to Roy H. Robbins and Bessie (LeBar) Robbins in Dawson County at Sumner, Nebraska. She attended Trappers Grove rural school and graduated from Sumner High School in 1941.

She spent time in Boise, Idaho, and Parkdale, Oregon, working for relatives and in the fruit harvest. She returned to Kearney, Nebraska, to work at the Kearney Air Base for three years and also worked at Gowen Field Air Force base at Boise, Idaho.

On February 2, 1946, she was united in marriage to Walter Hazzard at her sister's home in Parkdale, Oregon. They returned to Nebraska and farmed near Miller, Nebraska, for four years, then moved to a farm Southwest of Elm Creek for four years. They bought a farm West of Amherst where they farmed and raised black Angus cattle for 14 years. After selling the farm in1968, they moved to Elm Creek for eight years where Walter worked at the hay mills. They moved to Colorado for a short time and then to Lexington where Walter worked for Sperry New Holland for six years. After this time, they retired and moved to Kearney. Geri enjoyed being a homemaker and raising their family. Her hobbies were crocheting and sewing for her family, tending her flower gardens and doing lots of canning. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Kearney. She was baptized in 1950 and she loved her Lord.

To this union four children were born, Robert (Bob) Hazzard, Kathleen (Kathy) (Hazzard) Labs, Gary Hazzard and Rodney (Rod) Hazzard. She enjoyed her children, six grandchildren, 2step-grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.

In May 2015 she and Walter moved to Kinship Pointe-Northridge residing in independent living until Walter's death in 2016 and in assisted living until her death.

She is survived by her children: Kathy (Terry) Labs of Elm Creek, Gary (Karen) Hazzard of Kearney, Rod (Charlotte) Hazzard of Lincoln; daughter-in-law, Shirley Hazzard of Elkhorn, her grandchildren, step grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her great-great-grandchildren; brother, John (Bonnie) Robbins of Lincoln; sister-in-law, Marlyn Hazzard of Broomfield, Colorado, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter; son, Bob, four sisters and three brothers, one infant brother and one infant sister, and one great grandchild.