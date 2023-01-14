Gerald Kluch

Hildreth resident, 79

HILDRETH — Gerald “Gerry” D. Kluch, 79, of Hildreth, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at his home in Hildreth.

Celebration of life services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hildreth with the Rev. Caroline Schenk officiating. The service will be streamed to the church's Facebook and YouTube pages.

Military honors will be presented following the service at the church by the Hildreth Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Private family inurnment will be held at Ft. McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell, Nebraska.

Memorials in Gerry's honor are kindly suggested to the family for later designation to a Veteran based organization.

Arrangements are under the care of Craig Funeral Home in Minden.

Gerald D. Kluch was born on July 20, 1943 in Dickinson, North Dakota to Peter and Pauline (Mischel) Kluch. He grew up in the Dickinson area and attended school at Dickinson Central High School. Gerry entered the United States Marine Corp where he faithfully served from May 31, 1961 to May 28, 1965.

He was united in marriage to Melanie Voog on June 14, 1980 in Sioux Falls, SD. He was blessed with three children: Brandon, Lanie and Britni. The family made their home in Hildreth, NE.

Gerry also lived in Mitchell, SD, Beresford, SD and Ogallala, NE. He worked various jobs including Northwestern Bell Telephone, Chief of Police for New Salem, ND, for various seed companies, such as Kaystar and King Seed being the most prominent. Gerry also worked for USDA Aphis PPQ and most recently enjoyed assisting Andy and Bill during harvest.

He was a member of the American Legion Post #378, Vietnam Vets Motorcycle Club, and the Ethan Volunteer Fire Department. Gerry was an avid hunter and fisherman.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Melanie Kluch of Hildreth, NE; son, Brandon Kluch (partner, Leah Gass) of Cedar Rapids, IA; daughters, Lanie (Andy) Bunger of Hildreth, NE and Britni Kluch (partner Christopher Petersen) of Lincoln, NE; 5 grandchildren; sisters, Joyce Camidge of San Antonio, FL, Mary Jane (Dan) Schmaltz of Bismarck, ND, and Paulette (Bob) Allen of Dickinson, ND; as well as a host of extended relatives and close friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Rosalie Kluch; brother-in-law, Frank Camidge; sister, Deanna Hartman; sister and brother-in-law, Daphne (Craig) Wilkins; as well as several nephews.

Tributes and memories can be shared with the family at www.craigfunerals.com.