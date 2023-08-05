Gerald ‘Jerry' J. Grossart

Kearney resident, 86

Gerald “Jerry” J. Grossart, 86, of Kearney, passed away surrounded by family August 1, 2023 at Mt. Carmel Home Keens Memorial in Kearney.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., August 7, 2023 at St. James Catholic Church with Fr. Paul Colling officiating. Burial with Military Rites provided by the United States Navy Funeral Honors Team, Kearney American Legion Post #52, and Kearney V.F.W. Post #759 at the Kearney Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 5 p.m., August 6, 2023 at St. James Catholic Church with a Wake Service at 5 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to Prince of Peace Catholic Church or Kearney Catholic High School Foundation.

Jerry was born in Wolbach, Nebraska, on November 8, 1936, the only child of Joseph and Ellen (Nealon) Grossart. He graduated from Wolbach High School in 1954, immediately enlisted in the Navy at 17 and served for two years. He left for college one week after his honorable discharge and graduated with a journalism degree from UNL in 1960.

He then worked at the Fremont Tribune newspaper for one year. On September 2, 1961, he married the love of his life, Donna Cannon, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Greeley, Nebraska, and started law school at UNL a week later, graduating in 1964. The couple moved to Kearney right after, where Jerry joined what is now Parker, Grossart, & Bahensky. He became a partner in 1968. Jerry loved his chosen career and practiced for 59 years, caring deeply for his coworkers, clients, and colleagues. He felt incredibly grateful to work alongside his first cousin and close friend, Dan Bahensky.

Jerry's faith was at the forefront of his life. He openly loved his family, his wife, girls, grandkids, and great-grandkids. Growing up an only child, he embraced his large family and was extremely close to his sons-in-law, mother-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins, nieces, and nephews. He showed love and support for his family in so many ways. He was immeasurably proud of his children and grandchildren, who all looked up to him and sought his advice. He often told them, “Pray for wisdom every day” and “Make good choices.” He looked forward to gatherings and traveling with family and the many close friends he loved dearly, who also added joy and laughter to his life.

Jerry was an active member of St. James and then Prince of Peace Catholic Parishes. He was a member of the Prince of Peace Watchman group and the Knights of Columbus. He was also a huge Kearney Catholic High School supporter and past Co-Chair of their GOLD fundraiser. He also served on multiple church and community boards, committees, and fundraisers. In 2001, he was named to the Nebraska State Bar Foundation Fellows, who are selected by peers based on their dedication to improving the administration of justice in Nebraska, their leadership in the legal profession, their civic service, their integrity, and their support for the Foundation.

He was an avid lifelong fan of Nebraska Football and the St. Louis Cardinals. He loved fishing and taught his children, grandchildren, and many nephews to fish. He enjoyed playing games, especially cards. He liked golf and enjoyed skiing, tennis, baseball, and softball for many years. He also volunteered as a coach for the VFW Baseball team in Kearney in the 1960s and 1970s.

He was a high school football, basketball, and track athlete, earned many accolades, set records, and attended state competitions in multiple sports.

Jerry is survived by his wife of almost 62 years, Donna Grossart, and four daughters, Lisa (David) Wilkinson of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, Julie (John) Klinginsmith of Kearney, Nebraska, Angie (Mark) Nelson of Lafayette, Colorado, and Aimee (Rich) Otto of Alliance, Nebraska. He is also survived by fourteen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren: Devin (J) Guffey of Oakley, UT, Dylan (Andrea) Wilkinson of Steamboat Springs, CO, Riley Wilkinson of Steamboat Springs, CO, Michael (Chelsea: Carson) Klinginsmith, Matt (Liz: Kate, Ben, Cal) Klinginsmith,

Molly (fiancé Mason Klingelhoefer) Klinginsmith, all of Kearney, Nebraska, Andy Nelson of San Diego, CA, Jack Nelson of San Francisco, CA, Joe Nelson of San Diego, CA, and Leo Nelson of San Diego, CA, Maggie (Bryant) Menke of Omaha, NE, Josie Otto of St. Louis, MO, Lillie Otto of Omaha, NE, and Charlie Otto of Lincoln, NE. Sisters and Brothers-in-Law also survive him: Mary Bush of Scottsbluff, NE; James and Mary Helen Cannon of Grand Island, NE; Eileen McCarthy of Spalding, NE; Kathleen and Denny Bohuslavsky of Colorado Springs, CO; Bill and Leona Warner of Ord, NE, and Dennis and Phyllis Cannon of Gretna, NE. Twenty nieces and nephews and many loved cousins also survive him.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Mother-in-Law Margaret Cannon, Brother-in-Law Mark McCarthy of Spalding, NE, Brother-in-Law John Bush of Scottsbluff, NE, Niece Erin Rust of Aurora, NE, and “Bro-Cousin” Sonny Nealon of Wolbach, NE.