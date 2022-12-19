Georgina Rademaker

Holdrege resident, 97

HOLDREGE — Georgina Mae (Mohr) Rademaker, 97, of Holdrege passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022, at Holdrege Memorial Homes surrounded by her family.

A funeral service will be on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the Bethel Lutheran Church in Holdrege, Nebraska, with Reverend Jan Gluth King officiating.

Interment will follow at the Prairie Home Cemetery at Holdrege.

The funeral service will be livestreamed and posted to the Bethel Lutheran Church's Facebook Page. https://www.facebook.com/Bethel.Holdrege

A visitation will be on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege, with the family greeting from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Georgina was born on December 9, 1925, at a farm, North of Bertrand, Nebraska to George and Jennie (Johnson) Mohr.

On February 14, 1948, she was united in marriage to Ervin R. Rademaker. He preceded her in death.

Georgina leaves to celebrate her life; three sons: Gerald Rademaker of Holdrege; Byron Rademaker of rural Bertrand, Nebraska; and Doyle Rademaker and his wife, Pam of Holdrege; one daughter, Jeanne Smith and her husband, John of Omaha, Nebraska; four grandchildren: Tara Smith; Blake Rademaker; Tanner Smith; and Brock Rademaker and his wife, Becca; brother-in-law, John Ivey of Lexington, Nebraska; sister-in-law: Delores Rademaker of Holdrege; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.