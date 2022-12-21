George Carey

He married Alicia A Dady on May 23rd 1965. They had 6 children and were married over 50 years before Alicia passed in October 2019. George worked many years doing mechanical work at the local bowling alleys. He also worked several years at the alfalfa mill in Odessa. He loved hunting pheasants as a young man, always with his beloved black lab Boo. He enjoyed being outdoors and made many friends just sitting in his yard and being friendly with those who would walk by. He was a caring and generous man and would always help anyone in need. He will be greatly missed.