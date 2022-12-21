 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
George Carey

Kearney resident, 75

KEARNEY — George D. Carey went home to be with the Lord on December 14th 2022.

He was born on February 25th 1947 to George and Mildred (Allenswoth) Carey.

He married Alicia A Dady on May 23rd 1965. They had 6 children and were married over 50 years before Alicia passed in October 2019. George worked many years doing mechanical work at the local bowling alleys. He also worked several years at the alfalfa mill in Odessa. He loved hunting pheasants as a young man, always with his beloved black lab Boo. He enjoyed being outdoors and made many friends just sitting in his yard and being friendly with those who would walk by. He was a caring and generous man and would always help anyone in need. He will be greatly missed.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, daughter Rebecca, wife Alicia and son Russell.

Survivors include daughter Rhonda, son, Ron Carey (wife Nicole), daughter, Renee (husband Jeromy) Corder and daughter, Rachelle. He had eight grandchildren: River Wiles, Christina Mewhinney, Alex Heaton, Ty Spencer, Abby Schaben, Sam Carey, George Carey, and Jeffrey Carey. He had five great-grandchildren.

George will be cremated and laid to rest at a later date with his wife in the Elm Creek Cemetery.

