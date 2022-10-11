 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gene Post

‘Gene' Post

Holdrege resident, 90

HOLDREGE — Edmund “Gene” Post, 90, of Holdrege, died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Holdrege Memorial Homes in Holdrege.

Funeral services are pending with the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.

