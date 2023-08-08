Gaylene Weber

Ex-Arnold resident, 89

KEARNEY - Gaylene Joyce (Garrison) Weber age 89, formerly of Arnold, Nebraska, died peacefully August 5, 2023, in Kearney, Nebraska.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, August 12, 2023 at the Baptist Church in Arnold. Burial will be in the Arnold Cemetery. A visitation and a time to greet the family will be 5-7 p.m. Friday August 11, at the Baptist Church in Arnold. Memorials are suggested to the family to be determined at a later date. The Arnold Funeral/Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.govierbrothers.com.

Gaylene was born on October 2, 1933, to Howard and Lois (Hagin) Garrison in Callaway, Nebraska.

In 1953, she married Marvin Weber. They had four children: Vicky, David, Devra and Daniel.

Survivors include her four children, David (Marlys) Weber of North Platte, Devra (Douglas) Hoover of Burwell, and Dan Weber of Franklin; six grandkids; and 11 great-grandkids. She also is survived by two siblings, Pam Speck of Denver and Russell Garrison of Lewellen, Nebraska.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin; her daughter, Vicky Rookstool; her parents, and stepfather, Donald “Muttt” Shields; granddaughter, Betty Tuebner; son-in-law Jim McElroy, and son-in-law, Duane Rookstool.