KEARNEY - Willard “Gayle” Woodruff, 96, of Kearney passed away Thursday, March 30, 2023 at his home with his family by his side. Funeral Services will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 8, 2023 at the First Presbyterian Church in Kearney with the Rev. Clint Cozier officiating. Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery with Military Honors provided by the Kearney American Legion Post #52 and VFW Post #759 in conjunction with the Nebraska National Guard Funeral Honors Team. Visitation will be 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Friday, April 7, 2023 at the O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.