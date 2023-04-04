‘Gayle' Woodruff

Kearney resident, 96

KEARNEY - Willard “Gayle” Woodruff, 96, of Kearney passed away Thursday, March 30, 2023 at his home with his family by his side. Funeral Services will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 8, 2023 at the First Presbyterian Church in Kearney with the Rev. Clint Cozier officiating. Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery with Military Honors provided by the Kearney American Legion Post #52 and VFW Post #759 in conjunction with the Nebraska National Guard Funeral Honors Team. Visitation will be 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Friday, April 7, 2023 at the O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.

Memorials are suggested to the Gayle and Wilma Memorial Scholarship Fund at Southern Valley High School or the scholarship fund at First Presbyterian Church of Kearney. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Gayle was born September 6, 1926 in Alma, Nebraska to Charles and Dorothy (Woodruff) Petijean. His mother passed away when Gayle was an infant and he was raised by Beulah and Roland Woodruff, his maternal uncle. He grew up in rural Oxford, NE and received his education through 10th grade from country school in Hollinger. He graduated from Oxford High School in 1944.

Gayle proudly served in the United States Army from February 13, 1945 until his honorable discharge on December 11, 1946. During that time, he served on Leyte Island in the Philippines training for the invasion of Japan. On November 2, 1947, Gayle was united in marriage to Wilma Wright at the Stamford Presbyterian Church. Gayle farmed his whole life as well as being a crop adjuster for many years.

He enjoyed gardening with Wilma and had a passion for all animals. Gayle was humble and kind and was always willing to lend a helping hand. Gayle's family was the most important thing in the world to him. He was a longtime member of Kearney First Presbyterian Church, Kearney American Legion and Kearney VFW.

Survivors include his children Tom (Diane) Woodruff of Denver, Jerry (Peggy) Woodruff of North Platte, Kathy (Don) Ulrich of Kearney, Dennis Woodruff of Holdrege, Denise (Jay) Bird of Ocklawaha, FL and Lissa Woodruff and husband Evan Kinney of Kearney; grandchildren Phillip, Jeffrey and Melanie Woodruff; Laura, Michael and Beth Woodruff, Scott Ewing, Christy McKeeman, Jenifer Hovland, Melissa and Brandon Ulrich, Brett Jorgensen and Ethan Kinney; great grandchildren, Taylor, Ryan, Mariah, Connor and Christopher McKeeman, Breyden Geyer, Brenner Ewing, Ulrike Dosdall and Jocelyn Ulrich, Gabriel Jorgensen and Hudson Woodruff; great great grandchildren, Melody and Silas Dosdall; sister, Cheryl (Ruben) Ahrens of Arizona; as well as, numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Gayle was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma Woodruff; parents; sister, Dorothy Gehrig; and brothers, Keith Petijean and Charles Petijean.