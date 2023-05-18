‘Gayle' Moravec

Kearney resident, 89

KEARNEY - Florence “Gayle” Moravec, 89 of Kearney passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Country House Assisted Living in Kearney. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, May 19, 2023 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney. Interment will be held at Kearney Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association.

Gayle was born September 13, 1933 on the family farm near North Loup, NE to William Bryan and Phoebe Florence (Klinginsmith) Portis. She attended Scotia High School, graduating with the class of 1952. Gayle then attended a one-year business school. On March 29, 1955, she was united in marriage to Daryl Moravec in North Loup, NE. The couple made their home in Kearney where she was a longtime employee of Kearney State CollegeNK as a secretary in the biology department, retiring in 1998.

Gayle enjoyed sewing, crossword puzzles, and going for walks.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Daryl Moravec of Kearney; daughters, Kathy (Ken) Oertle of Kearney and Stacy (Ron) Stohlmann of Omaha; grandsons, Jacob Oertle and fiancé, Macie Wippel and Jamieson Oertle and significant other, Lacie Lindner; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Gayle was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Everett Portis; twin brother, Dale Portis; sisters, Frances Tuma and Mavis Springer.