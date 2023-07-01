Gay Stauffer

Kearney resident, 80

KEARNEY - Olive Gay (Beck) Stauffer, 80, of Kearney, died June 29, 2023 at Good Samaritan Society St. John's in Kearney. Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m., July 3, 2023 at St. James Catholic Church with Fr. Paul Colling officiating. Burial will follow the service at the Oconto Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at St. James Catholic Church. Memorials are suggested to Prince of Peace Catholic Church. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of arrangements.

Gay was born April 27, 1943 in Broken Bow, Nebraska to Don and Loretta (Bolliger) Beck. She graduated from Oconto High School in 1962. After graduation Gay moved to Omaha, where she worked in kitchens for several care homes. She later moved to Broken Bow, Lexington, and then Kearney.

Gay married Gary Stauffer in November of 1991. He passed away in 1996. She worked at Mt. Carmel Nursing Home in Kearney for 17 years.

Gay is survived by her brothers, Jim and Roberta Beck of Greeley, NE, Duane and Donna Jean Beck of Oconto, NE; and several nieces and nephews.

Gay was preceded in death by her husband and two sisters, Elaine and Jerry Davis and Karen Klebe.