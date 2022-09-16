Gary Talbert

Holdrege resident, 64

HOLDREGE — Gary Wayne Talbert, 64, of Holdrege died on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at his home in Holdrege.

A memorial graveside service and inurnment will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19 at the Industry Cemetery at Atlanta, with Rev. Daren Popple officiating.

The family has chosen cremation. There will be no viewing or visitation.

The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.

Gary was born on May 24, 1958, in Kearney to Wayne and Dixie (Corder) Talbert.

Survivors include his mother, Dixie Nonamaker and her husband, Dale of Osborne, Kansas; daughter, Samantha Salinetro of Kansas City, Missouri; two sisters, Pam Dozbaba of Evergreen, Colorado, and Karen Fox of Holdrege; and his significant other, Karen Brooks of Holdrege.