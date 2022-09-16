 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gary Talbert

  • 0
Gary Talbert

Gary Talbert

Holdrege resident, 64

HOLDREGE — Gary Wayne Talbert, 64, of Holdrege died on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at his home in Holdrege.

A memorial graveside service and inurnment will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19 at the Industry Cemetery at Atlanta, with Rev. Daren Popple officiating.

The family has chosen cremation. There will be no viewing or visitation.

The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.

Gary was born on May 24, 1958, in Kearney to Wayne and Dixie (Corder) Talbert.

Survivors include his mother, Dixie Nonamaker and her husband, Dale of Osborne, Kansas; daughter, Samantha Salinetro of Kansas City, Missouri; two sisters, Pam Dozbaba of Evergreen, Colorado, and Karen Fox of Holdrege; and his significant other, Karen Brooks of Holdrege.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

“The Zoom Monarch": How the Queen used modern technology 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News