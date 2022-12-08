Gary Steinmark

Kearney resident, 71

KEARNEY — Gary L. Steinmark, 71 of Kearney passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022 at his home surrounded by family.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 9, 2022 at Kearney E-Free Church.

Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

