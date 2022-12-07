Gary Steinmark

Kearney resident, 71

KEARNEY — Gary L. Steinmark, 71 of Kearney passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022 at his home surrounded by family.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 9, 2022 at Kearney E-Free Church.

Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Gary was born December 15, 1950 in Kearney, Nebraska to Alex and Mary (Sadd) Steinmark. He was raised in Kearney and attended Stone School through the 8th grade. Gary was the owner and operator of G & S Auto Repair for over twenty years.

He enjoyed gardening and auto racing.

Left to cherish his memory are his longtime significant other, Linda Lamkins of Kearney; daughter, Shelly (John) Krotz of Kearney; stepchildren, Bobby (Michelle) Lamkins of Iowa City, IA, Jody (Mike) Rivera of Omaha, Danny Lamkins of Grand Island, Cassie (JaVon) Steinmark-Carlisle of Omaha and Tayah Sackett of Omaha; 18 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; sisters, Loretta Mars of Middleburg, FL and Rose Jones of Chapel, NE; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents; and his sons, Alex and Eric Steinmark.