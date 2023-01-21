Gary Staley

Phoenix Arizona resident, 78

Gary Staley, loving husband, father, and grandfather, died December 1, 2022 week in Phoenix, Arizona.

Born on November 18, 1944 in Lincoln, Nebraska, to Sanford Orville Staley and Glenna Nee Mutchmore, Gary grew up with older brother Sandy and mentored four younger sisters, Pam, Kathy, Jane, and Teri, as they all grew up in Kearney, Nebraska. He attended Kearney High School, graduating in 1962, and his most formative experiences were attending Husker football gamesand riding on sleds towed behind cars. Legends persist about his prowess on the baseball field: legend has it he led his Rotary Little League team in stolen bases every year and won the championship every year he played; once, in Pony League, he stole home before the pitcher even finished his windup.

He attended the University of Wyoming and earned a B.S. (appropriately) degree in Business Administration in 1967, after which he was drafted to serve in Vietnam as a member of the U.S. Army, where, among his various service medals he received the Army Commendation Medal. He then moved to Denver with lifelong friend Dan Pierce, where he met his future first and only wife Adrienne; Gary and Adrienne would have three children: Todd, Brooke, and Justin. After a brief stint in Grants, New Mexico while working for Gulf-Western, the family moved back to Denver. A Chevron buyout of Gulfbrought the family to the Bay Area, Northern California, where they lived for eight years. The family lived in Phoenix, Arizona, where Gary worked for Safeway corporate offices, until retiring in 2009.

He used to repeatedly pop in the VHS tape to watch Johnny Rodgers punt return against Oklahoma in the Game of the Century in 1971, an act which was successful in turning his youngest son into a Nebraska fan for life. Rumors abound about a cold, snowy Thanksgiving Day in 1972 when Nebraska lost to Oklahoma and Gary wandered off alone into the snow with a six pack of beer, coming back hours later with frozen extremities and no six pack. Though his fandom for the Big Red might've lessened over the years, he still enjoyed taking time out of his Saturdays to watch parts of their games and occasionally walk out of the room demanding that the most recent coach be fired. Asked about his role in having Frank Solich fired in 2003 and the twenty years of horror that followed, Gary would only grumble.

Gary had a one-of-a-kind sense of humor that was quick, witty, and equal parts endearing and acerbic. He was fond of ending sentences with prepositions, much to the chagrin of his English major-wife, as well as creating nicknames for people, such as “Gulpy Gulperson” (someone who was thirsty) “Wolfy,”(someone who was hungry) “The Dog of the North,” (his son Justin) “Chicky,” (his wife Adrienne), and for anyone he thought was boneheaded, “Frank” (see above discussion of Frank Solich). Many were surprised by his death considering that, according to Gary himself, doctors (including even his ophthalmologist) routinely called him “the finest physical specimen” they had ever seen. He instilled in his loved ones a love of the Big Red, a good steak cooked medium-rare, and the importance of not taking life too seriously.

He is survived by his wife Adrienne, son Justin, and grandchildren Tyler, Enzo, Jude, and Oliver; he will be missed by many more.

In lieu of flowers, give the ones you love hugs and tell them a good joke.