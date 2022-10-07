Gary Reiss

Kansas City, Missouri resident, 73

KANSAS CITY — Gary Reiss, 73, of Kansas City, Missouri died Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Wilcox.

Gary was born March 22, 1949 to Lawrence and Loretta (Heidemann) Reiss. He was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church in Wilcox. He received his education from Wilcox Public School and attended Hastings Community College. As a young man he enjoyed Boy Scouts and attained his Eagle Scout Award. Later he enjoyed helping with the younger Scouts. His passion for Amateur Radio begun in his high school years. He had a large collection of both in his home and at the Holdrege Museum. With this hobby he attained many friendships across several states. His college degree led his work life into the field of Broadcast Engineer for several different radio and local TV stations including KRVN and NTV.

His married life blessed him with four children, Troy and his wife Natasha Covey, their son, Vox and daughter, Indra of Kansas City, Missouri; daughter, Mandy and her husband Shiloh Kniesteadt of Grand Island, their children, Hailey Hooper of Georgia, Seth Carbaugh of Kearney, Kaden Garcia of Lincoln and Blake Carbaugh of Grand Island; son, Kurt Reiss of Fort Bragg, North Carolina and his son, Noah Bruce of Crane, Texas.

Survivors include his brother, Randy and his wife Debbie of Wilcox; his son, Troy and wife Natasha; his daughter, Mandy and her husband Shiloh; his son, Kurt; along with his grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews and other relatives.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents; and his son, Ryan.