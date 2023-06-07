Gary Nielsen

Minden resident, 80

MINDEN - Gary E. Nielsen, 80, of rural Minden, passed away suddenly following a lawn mower accident on Sunday, June 4, 2023 while doing what he loved, taking care of the farm. Private family services will be held at a later date. Memorials in Gary's honor are kindly suggested to the Minden Volunteer Fire Department. Craig Funeral Home in Minden is assisting the family.

Gary Edwin Nielsen was born on May 24, 1943 in Minden, NE to Charles E. and Marilyn M. (Seger) Nielsen. He married Mary K. Warren on July 20, 1963 in Elkhorn, and to this union five children were born: Kay, Kevin, Kurt, Kim, and Kent.

Survivors include his wife, Mary of Minden; sons, Kevin (Sabrina) of Oxford, Kurt (Stephanie) of Norton, KS, and Kent (Holly) of Campbell; daughters, Kay (Rusty) Holt of Lincoln, and Kim (Karl) Quandt of Grand Island; 17 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren with two on the way; brother, Terry (Sandy) Nielsen; sister, Sharie (Andy) Hubert; as well as a host of extended relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, parents-in-law, Charles and Beulah Warren, and brothers-in-law, Ray and Jay Warren. Tributes and memories can be shared with the family at www.craigfunerals.com.