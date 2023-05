HASTINGS - Gary “Nick” Knickelbein, 69, of Roseland died Monday, May 15, 2023, at Mary Lanning Hospital in Hastings.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 19, 2023, at Northridge Assembly of God Church in Grand Island with Pastor Mark Oberbeck officiating. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday at Northridge Assembly of God Church.