Gary D. Cline
Former Gibbon resident, 80
NEW MEXICO - Gary Dean Cline, 80, formerly of Gibbon passed away Thursday, April 6, 2023. He was born on November 20, 1942 in Kearney to Max and Ethel (Sheen) Cline. He was a member of Eagles Club. Gary farmed north of Gibbon most of his life until moving to New Mexico in 1992. He enjoyed fishing and golfing with his friends.
Gary is survived by his wife, Janet; son, Bart (Kim) Cline of Lenox, Iowa; daughter, Dusti (Rob) Stevens of Lincoln; grandchildren, Branden (Rachel), Cody (Katin) Cline, Jase Stevens, Carson (Alyssa) Cline, Allie Cline (Carter Still), 4 great-grandchildren; sister, Janice Mayo of Kearney, many other nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.
Celebration of life to be held at a later date. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnffc.com.