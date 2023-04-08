NEW MEXICO - Gary Dean Cline, 80, formerly of Gibbon passed away Thursday, April 6, 2023. He was born on November 20, 1942 in Kearney to Max and Ethel (Sheen) Cline. He was a member of Eagles Club. Gary farmed north of Gibbon most of his life until moving to New Mexico in 1992. He enjoyed fishing and golfing with his friends.