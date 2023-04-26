Garreld J. Fecht, 80, of Axtell, passed away on Monday, April 24, 2023 at Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege. Memorial services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, May 1, 2023 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Axtell with the Rev. Gale Dorn officiating. The service will be live streamed to the church's Facebook page. Inurnment will be held following the service at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Axtell. Memorial book signing will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, 2023 at Craig Funeral Home in Minden. Memorials in Gary's honor are kindly suggested to the Axtell Volunteer Fire Department, Axtell Ball Association or to Trinity Lutheran Church in Axtell. Arrangements are under the care of Craig Funeral Home in Minden.

Garreld Jacob Fecht was born on December 25, 1942 to Rudolf and Maggie (Shaffer) Fecht at their home near Overton, NE. He was a twin and numbers 8 and 9 of 14 children. He received part of his elementary education at a country school southeast of Overton, finishing at a country school west of Lexington. Gary graduated from Lexington High School with the class of 1961.

He married Martha Jean Hall on June 15, 1963, and to this union two boys were born; Scott and Mike.

Gary loved being outdoors and gardening along side his wife of 59 years. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed many trips goose hunting in his younger years. His greatest love however, was fishing. Gary went on numerous trips with his brothers, sons, and friends. One of his favorite trips was to Canada fishing for a week with his son, Mike, and his grandson, Spencer.

He spent many years umpiring baseball and softball in the area, 33 years to be exact. Gary knew people from all over because of umpiring. He was also a baseball coach when his sons were younger. He served many years on the Axtell Volunteer Fire Department as a firefighter and EMT. He also served on the Village Board, and Windmill Manor Board. Gary worked for the City of Axtell, alongside Dan Weise for many years.

Gary recalled having such good friends in the community over the years. He especially enjoyed his bond with Andy Wilson. Gary will always be remembered for his humor and love for time spent with family.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Jean, of Axtell, NE; sons, Scott (Linda) Fecht of Axtell, NE and Mike (Kim) Fecht of Morse Bluff, NE; grandchildren, Spencer (Danielle) Fecht and Sara Fecht; great-grandchildren; Avery and Quinn Fecht; brother, Steve (Doug) Fecht; sisters, Patricia Hird, Martha Downs, Linda Sue (Rob) Mitchell, Clara (Erman) Case; sisters-in-law, Retha Fecht and Jeanne Fecht; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended relatives and close friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Clayton (Jane) Fecht, Leland Fecht, Richard Fecht, Kenneth Fecht; twin brother, Harold Fecht; sisters, Shirley Fecht, Rose Marie (James) Gruntorad, Mary (Melvin) Hicken; brothers-in-law, Harold Hird, Bob Chandler, Jim Downs.

Tributes and memories can be shared with the family at www.craigfunerals.com.