Gail Perdue

KEARNEY — Gail F. Perdue, 77, of Kearney died Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 at Kearney Regional Medical Center. Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney with Father Joe Hannappel officiating. Inurnment will follow at Kearney Cemetery.