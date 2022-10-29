 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gail Perdue

  • 0

Gail Perdue

Kearney resident, 77

KEARNEY — Gail F. Perdue, 77, of Kearney died Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 at Kearney Regional Medical Center. Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney with Father Joe Hannappel officiating. Inurnment will follow at Kearney Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Kearney Area Animal Shelter. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Polling shows public concerns and it's not COVID

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News