Gail Perdue
Kearney resident, 77
KEARNEY — Gail F. Perdue, 77, of Kearney died Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 at Kearney Regional Medical Center. Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney with Father Joe Hannappel officiating. Inurnment will follow at Kearney Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Kearney Area Animal Shelter. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.