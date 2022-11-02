Gail Perdue
Kearney resident, 77
KEARNEY — Gail F. Perdue, 77, of Kearney died Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 at Kearney Regional Medical Center. Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney with Father Joe Hannappel officiating. Inurnment will follow at Kearney Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Kearney Area Animal Shelter. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com.
Gail was born Oct. 23, 1945 in Grand Island to Merle and Helen LeBaron. She received her education from Elm Creek High School, graduating with the class of 1964. After graduation she worked at Dr. Heuke's dentist office until she went to LPN school from 1967-1969. She then worked as an LPN at Mount Carmel, Dr. Baker's office, and Platte Valley Medical Group until her retirement in 2017. She was united in marriage to Don Perdue in 1968 and the couple later divorced.
Gail loved cars, refinishing furniture, cooking, reading and maintaining her yard.
Left to cherish her memory are her friends, Shellie Berry, Judy Holz; dog, Mya; and many other friends and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her stepdad, Raymond Palmer.