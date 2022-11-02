Gail Perdue

Gail was born Oct. 23, 1945 in Grand Island to Merle and Helen LeBaron. She received her education from Elm Creek High School, graduating with the class of 1964. After graduation she worked at Dr. Heuke's dentist office until she went to LPN school from 1967-1969. She then worked as an LPN at Mount Carmel, Dr. Baker's office, and Platte Valley Medical Group until her retirement in 2017. She was united in marriage to Don Perdue in 1968 and the couple later divorced.