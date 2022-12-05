Frieda Iden

Kenesaw resident, 93

MINDEN — Frieda Margaret Iden, 93, passed away at Kearney County Hospital in Minden, Nebraska on December 2, 2022.

Funeral services will be at 1:30 PM on Friday, December 9, 2022 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Kenesaw with Pastor Paul Duffy officiating. Burial will follow in the Kenesaw Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 PM on Thursday, December 8th at Apfel Funeral Home in Kenesaw.

Frieda was born on September 19, 1929 to Hans and Clara (Faatz) Stellwag outside of Burke, South Dakota. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Church. She lived on the farm until age 16 when she moved to a Boarding House in Gregory, South Dakota with her sister, Ruth. She worked at Buches until she was married.

Frieda and her husband, Paul were married on June 2, 1948 in Gregory, South Dakota. They were blessed with 6 children, 3 boys and 3 girls, Dennis Paul, Douglas Clark, Pamela Ann, Patricia Jean, Paul William Jr., and Paulette Ellen. Paul and Frieda lived in Gregory, South Dakota until 1957 when they moved to Gardena, California. Frieda was a housewife until the twins were in school and then she worked in the cashier's office for Sears and Robuck Company until 1980 when she retired. After raising her children, they retired to Clear Lake, California in 1984. They moved to Lincoln, California in 2000 and then to Kenesaw, Nebraska in 2009.

Frieda loved family. She loved her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Many of her grandchildren spent many summers with her at the Lake and still hold fond memories of her baking homemade cinnamon rolls from scratch and crocheting blankets for them. While in Clear Lake, they took the grandkids to the County Fair every summer which was a joy to all. She was an avid gardener and loved her flowers.

She is survived by her children; son, Dennis (Nancy) Iden of Goleta, CA; son, Douglas (Cheryl) Iden of Knoxville, TN; daughter, Pamela Rhodes of Denton, TX; daughter, Patricia (Peter) Stoffers of Anthem, AZ; son, Paul Jr. (Bridgette) Iden of Gold Beach, OR; daughter, Paulette (Glen) Kuehn of Kenesaw, NE; 18 grandchildren, Thomas Iden, Stephanie Buchan, Natalie Pugh, Kevin Iden, Jonathan Iden, Sarah Iden, Matthew Iden, Michael Iden, Jason Rhodes, Christian Stoffers, Timothy Stoffers, Mallory Robertson, Wesley Iden, Troy Worth, Mitchell Worth, Brittany Olson, Courtney Kuehn, Jessica Kuehn; 23 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Dorothy Montoya, Spokane, WA.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Iden, her parents, Hans and Clara (Faatz) Stellwag; two brothers, Harold Stellwag, Leonard Stellwag; six sisters, Esther Shattuck, Mata Johnson, Martha Martin, Ruth Vavra, Ida Martin, and Margaret Austin; one granddaughter, Heather Rhodes; one great-granddaughter, Violet Olson; one great-grandson, Levi Robertson; several Aunts, Uncles, and cousins.

