Frieda Bauer

Pleasanton resident, 87

BROKEN BOW — Frieda JoAnne (Cherry) Bauer, 87, of Pleasanton died January 18,2023, at Quality Senior Village at Broken Bow, NE.

Services will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday January 27, 2023, at Pleasanton Evangelical Free Church with the Pastor Chris Boucher officiating.

Burial will be at Mason City Cemetery.

The family will greet friends at visitation Thursday January 26, 2023, 4:00 PM t0 7:00 PM at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow.

She was born October 4, 1935, to Joseph N and Rosetta Ann (Ott) Cherry.

On Dec. 22, 1961, she married Alfred E. Bauer.

Surviving relatives include her husband, Alfred Bauer, her sons, Randy Bauer and his wife, Karla; of Pleasanton, Ricky Bauer and his wife, Renee' of Elm Creek and her daughter Brenda Paitz and her husband, Brian of Pleasanton. Grandchildren include: Kristi Fisher, Kelli Taubenheim, Keri Bauer, Justine Bauer, Allison Bauer, Whitney Bauer, Ashley Bauer, Madeline Paitz, Brodrick Paitz, and Cassidee Paitz. Great-Grandchildren include: Kaydn Fisher, Lincoln Fisher, Brooks Fisher, Jace Taubenheim and Dayton Taubenheim.