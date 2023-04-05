Franz Collin

Holdrege resident, 94

HOLDREGE - A visitation for Franz Collin will be held on Monday, April 10, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege, with the family greeting from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A private interment will be held prior to the service at the Fridhem Cemetery at Funk, Nebraska. A Memorial Service for Franz Collin will be held on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Loomis Evangelical Free Church in Loomis, Nebraska, with Pastor Tom Thompson officiating.

Franz Collin peacefully passed away on Monday, April 3, 2023, at the Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege, at the age of 94 years, and 11 months. Franz was born on May 3, 1928, to Eric and Pearl (Epping) Collin in rural Phelps County, Nebraska.

Franz leaves to celebrate his life his children: three daughters: Nancy Schroeder of Sylvania, Ohio; Ginn Parks (Ron) of Lincoln, Nebraska; and Sylvia DeBoer of Hastings, Nebraska; one son, Ted Collin (Cindy) of Loomis; eight grandchildren: Krista Wales; Emily (Rudy) LaPoint; Andrew (Allissa) DeBoer; Sean (Elizabeth) Parks; Mark DeBoer, Benjamin (Logann) Collin, Amber (Ethan) Kenney; and April (Robert) Edgren; 15 great-grandchildren; along with other family members and friends.

A memorial has been established in Franz's honor and kindly suggested to Christian Homes Care Community. Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com. The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.