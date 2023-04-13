Franklin T. Eurek, 78, of Kearney, died April 11, 2023 at the Central Nebraska Veteran's Home in Kearney. Memorial Mass will be 10:30 am, April 18, 2023 at St. Josaphat Catholic Church in Loup City, Nebraska with Fr. Richard Piontkowkski officiating. A Knights of Columbus rosary will be said prior to the Mass at the church. A burial will follow the service at Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City with Military Honors. Visitation with the family present will be from 5:00 to 7:00 pm, April 17, 2023 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services of Kearney is charge of arrangements