Frank Snyder

Bertrand resident, 69

GOTHENBURG - A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Frank Snyder will be held on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at the Bertrand Community Building in Bertrand, Nebraska with KRVN's, Mr. Dave Thorell and Mr. Dave Schroeder, co-officiating.

The service will be recorded and posted to the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Homes Facebook page.

Franklin Blair “Frank” Snyder, 69 years of age, of Bertrand, Nebraska, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at the Gothenburg Memorial Hospital, following an automobile accident on January 10, 2023, near Bertrand. Frank was a kind and thoughtful soul and will be missed and remembered by the many lives he touched. His family knows he has been reunited with “Bo,” his favorite Springer Spaniel; his brother Rodney Snyder; his parents, Frank and Ardis (Rodsetter) Snyder; and a nephew, Mark Snyder.

Frank was born on June 5, 1953, in Windom, Minnesota. He graduated from White Bear Lake High School in 1971. Frank received a Communications Degree from Moorehead State University in 1975, and then attended Brown Institute in Minneapolis, where he graduated with a Radio Broadcast Degree.

Following his education, Frank moved to Nebraska and accepted a position at KRVN Radio in Lexington, Nebraska. He had numerous roles at KRVN, including Sports Director, News Director, and Announcer, retiring in 2013.

On January 14, 1995, Frank was united in marriage to Pam. The couple bought the Blue Moose in 2009. Frank enjoyed telling stories and being with his buddies at the restaurant “round table,” telling more stories, over, and over, and over…

Frank loved hunting, fishing, horseback riding, Nebraska Football and the Minnesota Vikings. He was a cowboy and loved riding horses. Frank was a member of the National Pony Express Riders, participating in re-rides; and the Civil Service Commission of Lexington, helping with interviewing and hiring at the Lexington Police Office, for many years.

The loves of his life were: his wife of 28 years, Pam Snyder; his step-children: Lindsey Robison and her husband, Joey; and Jarrod Hird and his wife, Bri; and last but not least, his grandson, Ryan Blake Robison, all of Bertrand; his kids with fur: Boz, Bear, and Moose; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Russell and Marilyn Bellew of North Platte, Nebraska; brother-in-law, Mike Bellew and his wife, Pam of Lincoln, Nebraska; sister-in-law, Betty Snyder of West Brook, Minnesota; nephews: Mike Snyder of Windom, Minnesota; Greg Snyder of River Falls, Wisconsin; and Tim Snyder and his wife, Robin of Windom, Minnesota; along with many nieces, nephews, and many, many friends.

There will not be a visitation, viewing, or memorial book signing the evening prior to the memorial service. The family has honored Frank's wish for cremation.

A memorial has been established in Frank's honor and kindly suggested to the Bertrand Fire and Rescue.

Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com

The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.