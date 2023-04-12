Frank Amos Wright, age 76, of Kearney died Friday, April 7, 2023 at the Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk, NE. Memorial services will be at 10:30 AM Friday, April 14 at First Lutheran Church in Kearney, NE. with Rev. Dr. Michelle Holley Carlson and Rev. Dr. Rick Carlson officiating. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 PM at First Lutheran Church on Thursday, April 13, 2023. Burial will be at 2:00 PM Friday at Grand Island City Cemetery at 3168 W. Stolley Park Road in Grand Island, NE.

Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association or the Kearney Area Animal Shelter. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.

Frank was born July 27, 1946 in Alliance, Nebraska to Max Elton Wright and Le Neive Catherine Bovat. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Norma Jensen and brothers Tom, Max and twin Bob Wright, nephew Tom Jensen, and stepson Lars Larson. Frank was a graduate of Alliance High School and the Grand Island Business School. He was a Sargent in the US Army and was stationed in Panama for two years.

After his honorable discharge from the Army, he moved to Kearney and married Carol Wempen in 1973. Carol died of cancer in 2003 while living in Grand Island. Frank then moved to Kearney and married Mary Tatum in 2005.

Frank spent most of his work life in sales. He worked for Grand Island Furnace, Russ Berry, and Mead Lumber. Frank had the perfect personality to be a great salesman. He always remembered the names of those he talked to and was a super storyteller.

Frank loved fishing and hunting. He enjoyed taking friends and family with him in his boat. His favorite lakes were Harlan County, McConaughy, Davis Creek, Calamus, and Sherman. He also enjoyed fishing in Minnesota with his brother, Max, and catching walleye in Lake Erie. Frank was an avid Husker fan, watching football, volleyball and baseball.

Frank was faithful member of First Lutheran Church in Kearney. He looked forward to visiting with his church friends every Sunday. Frank served on the property committee and helped Mary prepare communion. He helped deliver meals on wheels and Kearney Area Animal Shelter posters. He joined the Golden K Kiwanis club and enjoyed the fellowship he found there. He was chosen Kiwanian of the year in 2015.

Frank is survived by his wife, Mary; sister Judy (Tom) Shield; sisters-in-law Betty & Shirley Wright; step-children Bryan Tatum and Krissy Larson; nieces Heather Hoffman, Dawn Ammons, and Lisa Culp; nephews Chris, Chad, Max Wright, and Jeff Shield; and several step-grandchildren.