Francis "Frank" Duncan

“Frank” Duncan

Omaha resident, 86

OMAHA — Francis Gene (Frank) Duncan, 86, of Omaha died Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.

There will be no services per his wishes.

Braman Mortuary in Omaha is in charge of arrangements.

——

He was born June 19, 1936, in Buffalo County to Allen and Helen A ( Fisher) Duncan.

Survivors include his life partner Richard (R. Gene) Spicher of 57 years, spouse of 7 years; brother, Lawrence (Karen) of Kearney; two sisters-in-law, Shirley Duncan of Scottsbluff and Helen (Dobish) Duncan of Kearney; along with numerous nieces and nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by parents; four brothers, William, Howard, Glen and Harvey Duncan; and one sister, Evelyn Burton.