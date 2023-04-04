KEARNEY - Norma “Francey” Gangwish, 88, of Gibbon passed away Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Brookestone Gardens in Kearney. Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Gibbon Baptist Church with Pastor Taylor Shippy officiating. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Gibbon. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.